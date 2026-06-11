Maharashtra Govt Invites Suggestions From Citizens And Experts For Formulation Of Dedicated Single Women Policy | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has invited suggestions and feedback from citizens, single women, NGOs, social workers, academicians, researchers and subject experts for the formulation of a dedicated Single Women Policy aimed at the holistic empowerment of widows, divorced, abandoned, unmarried and other single women across the state.

Call for Participation

The Women and Child Development Commissionerate, Pune, has appealed to all stakeholders to actively participate in the policy-making process and contribute recommendations to make the proposed policy comprehensive, people-centric and effective.

Officials said contributors should not merely highlight the challenges faced by single women but also suggest concrete measures the government can undertake. Suggestions may include proposals for new welfare schemes, modifications to existing schemes, and amendments to relevant laws and regulations to better address the needs of single women.

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Detailed Proposals

The commissionerate has requested participants to submit detailed proposals outlining the background of the issue, recommended interventions, potential beneficiaries and expected outcomes, rather than brief opinions. The department emphasized that active participation from single women and other stakeholders is crucial for developing an inclusive and impactful policy.

Suggestions and feedback can be submitted through the official WhatsApp number 8208589195. The government has assured that all submissions received will be considered while preparing the draft of the Single Women Policy.

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