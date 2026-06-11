Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal Reviews Electoral Roll Revision And Civic Projects In Panvel |

A high-level review meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Census preparedness, solid waste management, construction and demolition waste management, and sewage treatment projects (STPs) was held at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal.

Civic Leadership Present

The meeting was attended by Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale along with Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, and Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Mhatre, who welcomed the Divisional Commissioner and discussed various civic issues affecting the municipal area.

During the meeting, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner briefed the Divisional Commissioner on Panvel's ongoing water supply challenges and the measures being undertaken to address them.

Electoral Roll Revision

A detailed review was conducted on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with discussions focusing on operational challenges and possible solutions. The Divisional Commissioner stressed the need to expedite the SIR process and issued necessary directions to ensure timely completion.

The progress of census-related preparations undertaken by the Panvel Municipal Corporation was also reviewed. The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the current status of the work and held detailed discussions on preparedness measures, manpower requirements, inter-departmental coordination, and other steps necessary for the smooth conduct of the census.

Waste Management and STPs

The meeting also assessed initiatives aimed at strengthening the city's solid waste management system. Discussions covered the scientific disposal of construction and demolition waste and the operational efficiency of sewage treatment plants (STPs). The Divisional Commissioner instructed officials to maintain close coordination among departments and ensure that all projects are completed efficiently and within stipulated timelines.

Emphasising the importance of public administration and urban management, the Commissioner directed officials to accord priority to census-related activities and sanitation management across the city.

The meeting was attended by Konkan Additional Divisional Commissioner Farog Mukadam, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gavade, Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak, Assistant Director of Town Planning Keshav Shinde, Deputy Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Nanasaheb Kamathe and Swaroop Kharge, Group Development Officer Sameer Watharkar, Education Officer Ramesh Chavan, Tehsildar Minal Bhamre, Assistant Commissioners Subodh Thanekar and Dr Rupali Mane, along with charge officers and other senior officials.

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