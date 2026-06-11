Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Orders Fast-Track Damage Surveys For Fruit Crops Hit By Unseasonal Rains And Hailstorms |

Mumbai: Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has directed officials to expedite damage assessment surveys of fruit crops affected by unseasonal rains, hailstorms and strong winds across Maharashtra and ensure that compensation reaches farmers without delay. Reviewing the situation at a meeting in Mantralaya on Wednesday, Bharane instructed district administrations, the Agriculture Department and insurance agencies to complete all pending panchnamas within the next 10 days.

Widespread Damage

According to the Agriculture Minister, adverse weather conditions during May and June 2026 have affected nearly 61,004 hectares of agricultural land across 27 districts of the state. Of this, around 18,121 hectares comprise banana plantations, making banana growers among the worst-hit farmers.

Bharane said heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly on June 6, caused extensive damage to fruit crops and stressed the need for accurate assessment to ensure timely financial assistance. District-wise reviews revealed significant losses in Jalgaon, Buldhana, Solapur, Pune, Akola and Amravati districts.

Jalgaon Worst Affected

Jalgaon emerged as one of the worst-affected districts, with 7,594 hectares of agricultural land damaged during May and June, including 7,216 hectares under banana cultivation. The minister directed local authorities to accelerate the survey process and submit accurate reports at the earliest.

Officials informed the meeting that the Agriculture Insurance Company of India has already begun field assessments in affected areas. Bharane instructed the company to conduct detailed surveys of losses reported after June 4 and ensure that both insured and uninsured farmers are covered in the assessment process. He also suggested the use of drone technology wherever necessary to improve the accuracy and speed of surveys.

The minister emphasized that all concerned departments should work in close coordination to ensure compensation reaches affected farmers promptly. He asked officials to take assistance from the Revenue Department and adopt a proactive approach to provide immediate relief, noting that many farmers are currently facing severe financial distress due to crop losses.

The meeting also reviewed the status of damage assessments, the impact on banana cultivation and compensation procedures under the restructured weather-based fruit crop insurance scheme. Bharane further said that issues related to banana cultivation would be addressed through consultations and workshops involving agricultural universities and experts.

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