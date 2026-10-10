Rajasthan Seeks Fodder Supplies From Punjab, Haryana And MP Amid Drought Concerns

Rajasthan has approached Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh for fodder supplies as deficient monsoon rainfall raises concerns over livestock feed availability in several districts | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, October 10, 2026: Anticipating a fodder shortage following deficient monsoon rainfall, the Rajasthan government has sought help from Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to ensure adequate supplies of fodder for livestock.

The state has urged the neighbouring states to send crop residue, particularly paddy straw, to Rajasthan instead of burning it or diverting it for industrial use.

Officials Assess Fodder Availability

Teams of officials from the state Animal Husbandry Department have been deputed to visit the three states to assess fodder availability and supply prospects.

The teams have been asked to visit fodder markets and production centres to assess availability, procurement and supply chains to facilitate the transportation of fodder to Rajasthan.

The department has also urged Punjab and Haryana to discourage the burning of paddy straw and its diversion to industrial purposes, including thermal power plants and brick kilns, and reserve the crop residue for Rajasthan, where fodder availability is expected to come under pressure. It has also called for measures to prevent artificial stockpiling of fodder, which could drive up prices.

31 Districts Face Fodder Concerns

Assessing the emerging situation, the Animal Husbandry Department has classified nine districts as critical and 22 as semi-critical in terms of fodder availability.

The critical districts are Pali, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Balotra, Beawar and Dausa. The semi-critical category includes Jaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Sikar, Sirohi, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Kotputli-Behror and Sawai Madhopur, among others.

Rajasthan has received around 17% less rainfall than its seasonal average this year, with nearly 11 districts reportedly facing drought-like conditions. Given that Rajasthan is among India's leading states in livestock rearing, cattle and other livestock are an important component of the state's rural economy. Ensuring an adequate supply of fodder has therefore emerged as a major challenge for the government.

Officials Directed To Ensure Supplies

Principal Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department Vikas Sitaramji Bhale has directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for fodder and drinking water in gaushalas (cow shelters).

At a meeting held two days ago, Bhale instructed officials to regularly monitor fodder availability and drinking water facilities in cow shelters and take immediate corrective action wherever shortages are reported.

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He also directed the department to keep track of fodder availability, storage, quality and distribution. Officials have been asked to ensure an adequate supply of clean and safe drinking water in gaushalas, alongside regular monitoring of water supply arrangements.

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