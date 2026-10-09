Rajasthan Congress Deploys Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot And Senior Leaders For Panchayat Polls 2026 After Urban Election Setback

The Congress has formed a senior leaders' campaign committee to coordinate district-level outreach and strengthen its grassroots presence across Rajasthan | X - @ashokgehlot51

Jaipur, October 9, 2026: Taking lessons from its recent setback in Rajasthan's urban local body elections, the Congress has decided to deploy its senior leaders for campaigning in the ongoing panchayat elections, moving away from its earlier strategy of leaving the electoral battle largely to local leaders and candidates.

A campaign committee constituted by Rajasthan Congress in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa includes several prominent party leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully.

आज जयपुर स्थित प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में जिला अध्यक्षों, प्रभारियों एवं सह-प्रभारियों की बैठक में भाग लिया। पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर गांव-गांव में भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ गहरी नाराजगी है। नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में जिस तरह सत्ता का दुरुपयोग हुआ, उसे गांवों की जनता ने भी देखा है और अब वह भाजपा को इसका जवाब देगी। राजस्थान में कांग्रेस पूरी तरह एकजुट है। प्रदेश स्तर पर सभी वरिष्ठ नेता मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं। अब सभी जिला अध्यक्ष एकजुटता का यही संदेश लेकर अपने-अपने जिलों में जाएं, हर नेता-कार्यकर्ता को साथ लेकर चलें और पूरी ताकत से कांग्रेस की जीत सुनिश्चित करें। गांव की चौपाल से भाजपा के खिलाफ उठ रही नाराजगी अब मतपेटी तक पहुंचेगी, और संगठन की ताकत व जनता के भरोसे के साथ पंचायतीराज चुनाव में कांग्रेस का परचम लहराएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 7, 2026

Former Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Neeraj Dangi, Jitendra Singh, Ramkesh Meena, Rafiq Khan, Udaylal Anjana, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Saleh Mohammad, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Shakuntala Rawat, Mamta Bhupesh, Ganesh Ghoghra, Harsahay Yadav, M.D. Choupdar and C.B. Yadav are among the other senior leaders entrusted with campaigning responsibilities.

Shift In Electoral Strategy

The decision marks a shift in the Congress's electoral strategy following the recent urban local body elections, in which the BJP benefited from an intensive campaign led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state party president Madan Rathore. While the Congress largely relied on local leaders and did not field its prominent state-level leaders for campaigning.

The Congress's approach had drawn criticism from Gehlot, who questioned the party leadership's decision to leave the urban election campaign largely in the hands of local leaders.

State-Level Campaign Coordination

Making a strategic change for the panchayat elections, the Congress has decided to lead the campaign from the state level. The campaign committee will formulate the party's campaign strategy, coordinate election-related activities, and assign district-wise responsibilities to senior leaders.

According to party leaders, the plan is to ensure that senior leaders remain active in the districts assigned to them. Depending on the electoral situation and local political equations, they may also be deployed in other districts and constituencies where their presence is considered necessary.

The strategy is aimed at strengthening the party's campaign at the grassroots level while ensuring better coordination between the state leadership and local organisations.

Youth Wing And Central Leaders

The Congress has also planned to use its youth wing and other frontal organisations in the panchayat elections. State presidents of these organisations have been included in the campaign committee as additional members.

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The party is also considering inviting some central leaders to Rajasthan to address large public meetings. Such rallies could focus on current national political issues and seek to mobilise public support, which the Congress hopes to translate into electoral gains in the panchayat polls.

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