Rajasthan Police Arrests Female Jailor Who Allegedly Took 2 Prisoners To Her Home For Cleaning | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested a female jailer who illegally released two female prisoners from the Ajmer Women's Prison Reformatory to clean her residence. The accused jailer Divya Chaudhary, who had been absconding for two months, was arrested in Kota.

Ajmer District Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Aggarwal said, "The accused jailer, abusing her position, intimidated jail security personnel and, along with her associates, forcibly released a life convict and an undertrial female prisoner from the prison.”

The police investigation and technical evidence revealed that on July 12, 2026, the then-in-charge jailer, Divya Chaudhary, along with her colleague, female guard Sonia Chaudhary, carried out this incident by intimidating other jail personnel posted at the main gate and illegally released Kiran alias Setha, a female prisoner serving a life sentence, and Sana, an undertrial prisoner. Both were taken to her private residence in ARG City for cleaning.

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A case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on August 5th based on a report from Ajmer Central Jail guard Mahipal Mangloda, following which the accused, Divya Chaudhary and Sonia, were suspended; however, both got absconded to avoid arrest.

The police team, after analyzing CCTV footage, technical evidence, and records from the scene, traced the accused, and on October 6th, a special team of Ajmer police arrested the accused, Divya Chaudhary (37), from a flat in Kota district.

The SP said that intensive interrogation and investigation are going on with the arrested accused jailer regarding other associates involved in the case and the reason behind taking away the prisoners, while the female constable Sonia, who accompanied her is still absconding.