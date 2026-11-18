Puravankara |

Mumbai: Realty developer Puravankara Limited has announced the launch of Purva Cityspire in Edappally, Kochi, as part of its 18-acre integrated township, Purva City, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,000 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the residential project will offer more than 1,000 apartments, targeting homebuyers seeking modern housing in Kochi's expanding residential market.

1,056 Homes Across Six Towers

Purva Cityspire will comprise 1,056 residential apartments spread across six towers, rising up to 33 floors. The development will offer two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, with apartment sizes ranging from 1,271 sq ft to 1,895 sq ft. Prices will start at ₹1.44 crore, positioning the project in Kochi's premium residential segment.

Kochi Property Market Gains Momentum

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of South Operations at Puravankara, said Kochi remains an important market for the company, supported by infrastructure development and demand for quality housing.

According to a Cushman & Wakefield report cited by Puravankara, residential property values in locations outside Kochi's central business district, including Edappally, have appreciated approximately 11% year-on-year.

Project Completion Timeline

Purva Cityspire has received Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority registrations across three development phases. The proposed completion date for Phase 1 is July 31, 2031, while Phase 2 is scheduled for July 31, 2032. Phase 3 is expected to be completed by June 30, 2033.

Puravankara Expands Residential Portfolio

The launch strengthens Puravankara's presence in Kerala's residential real estate market. The integrated township format brings multiple residential towers within a larger planned development. The ₹2,000 crore GDV represents the project's estimated development value rather than revenue already realised.

Actual sales and revenue recognition will depend on customer demand, construction progress and project execution. The phased development will extend into FY34, subject to the company's proposed timelines.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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