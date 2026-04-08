Vietnam's Vingroup Invests $6.5 Billion In Maharashtra For Integrated Township, EV Mobility, Solar Power, And Tourism Hub | X @Vingroup_net

Mumbai: Vietnam-based Vingroup has announced a massive investment of $6.5 billion in Maharashtra, aimed at driving sustainable urban development, industrial growth, tourism, renewable energy, and electric mobility. The announcement was made in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state’s Industries Department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Fadnavis Calls Investment a Step Toward Modern Urban Ecosystems

Speaking at the event held at the official residence ‘Varsha’, Fadnavis said the investment marks a significant step toward building modern, integrated urban ecosystems in the state. He expressed confidence that the project will accelerate sustainable development, green energy adoption, advanced infrastructure, and efficient mobility systems.

The proposed investment will be executed over the next two years across nearly 5,000 acres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other select locations in the state. The project is expected to generate around 24,700 direct jobs.

Eco-Friendly Township on 2,700 Acres to House Nearly 2 Lakh People

A major component of the plan includes the development of a large-scale, eco-friendly integrated township spread over approximately 2,700 acres, designed to accommodate a population of nearly 2 lakh people. The company will also focus on electric mobility solutions, including the launch of electric taxi services and a mobility-as-a-service platform.

In the social infrastructure sector, Vingroup plans to establish international-standard schools under “Vinschool” and multi-specialty hospitals through “Vinmec.” Additionally, EV charging infrastructure will be developed across the state via “V-Green,” covering nearly 170 acres.

The renewable energy segment will see the development of a 500 MW solar power project on about 1,200 acres, reinforcing the state’s push toward clean energy.

Tourism is another key focus area, with plans to build a world-class theme park, zoo, and safari spread across 865 acres. These projects are expected to significantly boost tourism and create large-scale employment opportunities.

Fadnavis assured full government support for the project and urged investors to directly engage with authorities in case of any challenges, stating that the state administration is fully capable of resolving issues efficiently.

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