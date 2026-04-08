 Maharashtra Crime: CBI Books Railway Accountant For Alleged Bribe To Clear ₹58,700 Arrears In Bhusawal
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Maharashtra Crime: CBI Books Railway Accountant For Alleged Bribe To Clear ₹58,700 Arrears In Bhusawal

CBI has booked a railway accountant in Bhusawal for allegedly demanding a bribe to process Rs 58,700 arrears under the MACP scheme. Verification confirmed the demand, leading to a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
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CBI registers case against railway accountant over alleged bribery to process pending arrears | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case against an accountant in the office of the divisional finance manager, Central Railway, Bhusawal, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

Complaint and allegations

According to the CBI, a written complaint dated April 06 had been received from a trackman, a resident of Kurankhed, Tehsil Akola, alleging that Sanjit Kumar, accountant in the office of the divisional finance manager, Central Railway, Bhusawal, had demanded a bribe from him to process his pending payment of arrears amounting to Rs 58,700 towards the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme.

Verification and findings

The allegations were corroborated during verification in the presence of two independent witnesses on April 06 at Bhusawal. "It has been prima facie established that Sanjit Kumar demanded a bribe for the completion of the work as stated in the complaint. Further, on negotiation at the time of verification of complaint, Sanjit Kumar reduced the demanded undue advantage which is to be paid by the complainant," said a CBI official.

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Legal action

These facts revealed the commission of a cognisable offence punishable under Section 7 (demand of undue advantage by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the part of Sanjit Kumar, accountant in the office of the divisional finance manager, Central Railway, Bhusawal, officials said.

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