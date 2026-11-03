Puravankara Turns The Tables With A Remarkable Q2 FY27 Recovery, Net Profit Returns To Positive Territory At ₹82 Crore While Revenue Races Ahead 59% To ₹1,051 Crore

Puravankara |

Mumbai: Puravankara Limited reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹82 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), marking a turnaround from a net loss of ₹42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Bengaluru-based real estate developer's total revenue increased 58.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,051 crore from ₹663 crore, according to its regulatory filing dated November 2.

EBITDA Margin Improves To 27%

Puravankara reported an EBITDA margin of 27 per cent during Q2 FY27, compared with 18 per cent in Q2 FY26, representing an improvement of 900 basis points. The company attributed its improved performance to higher property handovers, stronger sales realisations and sustained residential demand.

Quarterly Sales Rise 109%

Puravankara recorded total quarterly sales value of ₹2,762 crore, up 109 per cent year-on-year, including approximately ₹626 crore from the divestment of its Purva Zentech commercial asset. Sales volume increased 59 per cent to 2.38 million square feet, while average realisation rose 32 per cent to ₹11,607 per square foot. Customer collections increased 24 per cent to ₹1,301 crore.

H1 FY27 Profit Turns Positive

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Puravankara reported PAT of ₹107 crore, compared with a loss of ₹111 crore in H1 FY26. Total revenue increased 60 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,928 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 26 per cent from 17 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Net Debt Declines By ₹470 Crore

Puravankara's net debt declined to ₹2,366 crore as of September 30, 2026, from ₹2,836 crore at the end of June. Gross debt stood at ₹3,763 crore, while the net debt-to-equity ratio improved to 1.26 from 1.57.

Company Adds ₹8,900 Crore Project GDV

During Q2 FY27, Puravankara added projects with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹8,900 crore across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Greater Noida. The company also entered the Delhi-NCR market through a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida. Managing Director Ashish Puravankara attributed the quarterly performance to higher handovers, sustained sales and stronger realisations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.