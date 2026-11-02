Muthoot Finance Q2 FY27 Consolidated Profit Rises 36% To ₹3,278 Crore; Standalone Income Jumps 37%

Muthoot Finance |

Mumbai: Muthoot Finance Limited reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,278 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹2,412 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, the gold loan lender posted a 27 per cent rise in net profit to ₹2,977 crore, against ₹2,345 crore in Q2 FY26. Standalone total income increased 37 per cent to ₹8,842 crore from ₹6,442 crore.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

Standalone profit before tax rose 27 per cent to ₹3,993 crore from ₹3,151 crore in the year-ago quarter. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹74.14 from ₹58.42 in Q2 FY26. The company's consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) reached ₹2,09,317 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering a 42 per cent increase from ₹1,47,673 crore a year earlier.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated PAT increased 16 per cent from ₹2,825 crore in Q1 FY27. Standalone PAT rose 17 per cent from ₹2,550 crore, while standalone total income increased 16 per cent from ₹7,603 crore. Standalone profit before tax increased from ₹3,423 crore to ₹3,993 crore.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated PAT increased 39 per cent to ₹6,103 crore from ₹4,386 crore in H1 FY26. Standalone PAT grew 26 per cent to ₹5,527 crore, compared with ₹4,391 crore a year earlier. Standalone gold loan AUM reached ₹1,78,956 crore, registering 43 per cent YoY growth.

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Subsidiaries And Key Developments

Belstar Microfinance reported a turnaround, posting H1 FY27 profit of ₹144 crore against a loss of ₹160 crore in the corresponding period last year. Muthoot Money's H1 PAT rose to ₹364 crore from ₹106 crore. During the quarter, the board approved the proposed merger of wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot Money into Muthoot Finance, with April 1, 2027, as the appointed date, subject to necessary approvals. The group also opened 336 branches during H1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.