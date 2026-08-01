 Muthoot Finance Profit Jumps 43% To ₹2,825 Crore In Q1 FY27, AUM Rises 43%
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Muthoot Finance Profit Jumps 43% To ₹2,825 Crore In Q1 FY27, AUM Rises 43%

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported a 43% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,825 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's consolidated loan assets under management also grew by 43%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Profit Jumps 43% To ₹2,825 Crore In Q1 FY27, AUM Rises 43%

Mumbai: Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,825 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 43% increase compared with ₹1,974 crore in the same quarter last year.

Loan Assets Under Management

Consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) reached ₹1,91,532 crore, a 43% year-on-year rise from ₹1,33,938 crore in Q1 FY26. The AUM also increased by 5% compared with the preceding quarter's ₹1,81,916 crore.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹86,948 crore, up from ₹64,657 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses increased to ₹48,977 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹38,116 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹69.72, a 39% increase from ₹50.22 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Muthoot Finance reported a net profit of ₹2,550 crore for Q1 FY27, a 25% year-on-year increase from ₹2,046 crore in Q1 FY26. Standalone loan AUM grew 43% to ₹1,72,053 crore in Q1 FY27.

Subsidiary Performance

Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited's loan AUM rose 13% year-on-year to ₹3,496 crore, with profit after tax increasing 114% to ₹4 crore. Belstar Microfinance Limited recorded a profit of ₹66 crore in Q1 FY27, a turnaround from a loss of ₹128 crore in the year-ago quarter, with loan AUM at ₹7,842 crore.

Muthoot Money Limited saw its loan AUM jump 111% to ₹10,550 crore and profit after tax increased 366% to ₹172 crore. Asia Asset Finance PLC's loan AUM increased 51% to LKR 5,270 crore, with profit after tax up 137% to LKR 43 crore.

Key Appointments and Decisions

The board recommended the appointment of Alexander George as Managing Director and George Alexander Muthoot as Executive Vice Chairman, effective 1 October 2026.

K R Bijimon was approved as Chief Executive Officer, also effective 1 October 2026. The company also approved an additional investment of ₹32 crore in Asia Asset Finance PLC through a rights issue.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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