Mumbai Desalination Project: BMC Clears ₹2,241-Crore Contract For Manori Plant; 1st Phase Targeted By December 2029 | File pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious Manori desalination project has received a major push, with the civic body's standing committee approving a contract worth Rs 2,241 crore for the work. The project aims to convert seawater into potable water and provide Mumbai with an additional source of supply to meet its growing demand.

Under the plan, a 7.2-km-long underground water transmission tunnel will be constructed to transport treated water from Manori to Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, through the Charkop area in the western suburbs.

Details Of The Desalination Plant Project

The first phase of the project is expected to produce 200 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water. The civic body plans to then expand the plant's capacity to 400 MLD. The overall project cost has been pegged at Rs 4,077 crore, with approximately 29 hectares of land proposed to be used for the facility.

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The plant will use Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology to remove salt and other impurities from seawater, making it suitable for drinking. The BMC has set December 2029 as the target for commissioning the first phase, according to a report by Marathi news portal, Pudhari.

The project is being viewed as an important step towards diversifying Mumbai's water sources and reducing its dependence on conventional supplies. With the city's water requirements expected to rise, the desalination facility is intended to provide an additional source to address future shortages.

Fisherfolk Raise Livelihood & Environmental Concerns

Despite its potential to augment the city's water supply, the project has faced opposition from fishing communities in Manori, Gorai and Uttan. Residents have expressed concerns that the facility could affect marine biodiversity, fishing activities and the livelihoods of local fisherfolk.

The fishing community has maintained that the project could have consequences for the coastal ecosystem and the traditional fishing economy. Protesting residents recently organised a large march to the district collector's office in Bandra to oppose the proposal and highlight their concerns.

The BMC will therefore face the challenge of balancing Mumbai's growing demand for drinking water with environmental safeguards and the concerns of communities dependent on the sea for their livelihood.

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