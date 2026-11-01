BMC Defends 200 MLD Manori Desalination Plant Amid Environmental Concerns, Residents Dispute Consultation Claims

A protest against the project in August (L) & The project site at Manori (R) |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has defended its proposed 200 million-litres-per-day (MLD) seawater desalination plant at Manori against allegations of potential environmental damage and the absence of statutory clearances, saying the project was conceived after extensive marine studies and consultations with the local community.

Civic Body Rejects Allegations Of Development Plan Violations

In a response to the Watchdog Foundation, a citizens’ group that filed objections to the project, the civic body has disputed allegations that the desalination plant is not specifically marked in Mumbai’s Development Plan 2034 (DP) and that the project entails an unlawful change in land use. The BMC’s Executive Engineer (Water Supply Projects) stated that the DP framework covers the entire city except the Manori-Gorai-Uttan belt.

The civic body confirmed that the Collector of Mumbai Suburban District handed over advance possession of the designated land to the BMC specifically for the construction of the desalination plant, following an order issued on December 8, 2025.

BMC Outlines Measures To Protect Marine Life And Fishing Communities

Responding to concerns over the potential ecological impact on marine life and local fishing communities, the BMC outlined several engineering safeguards. These include designing the seawater intake system to prevent marine organisms from being trapped or drawn into the plant (impingement).

Regarding brine discharge, the BMC said sludge would be separated and transported to designated disposal sites, while the remaining brine would be discharged through a multiport diffuser to ensure rapid dilution and minimise its impact on the marine ecosystem.

BMC Claims CRZ, MPCB And Maritime Board Clearances Secured

The civic body said the project, which is designed to be expandable to 400 MLD to meet Mumbai’s growing water requirements, has obtained statutory clearances, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Consent to Establish from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and a No-Objection Certificate from the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

On allegations of diversion of gairan (grazing) land, the BMC said land-use and planning permissions were being coordinated with its Development Plan Department. It added that revenue classification and land-transfer issues had been examined and sanctioned by the state revenue authorities before possession was handed over.

BMC Says Consultations With Fishermen Were Held Between 2021 And 2026

Addressing concerns about the impact on local communities, the BMC said public consultations were held during the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process in 2021-22. These were followed by presentations to local fishermen at Gorai in March 2026 and further discussions at the ward level in August 2026.

However, Manori residents have disputed the BMC’s claim that consultations were held with the local community. Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, said, “None of the villagers know about the consultations. We are planning to file an application under the Right to Information Act seeking the testimonies and records of the meetings that were supposedly held with the villagers.”

Box: Environmental safeguards for the project

Seawater intake: Intake velocity will be maintained below 0.15 metres per second, with mesh screens to prevent marine organisms from being trapped or drawn into the system (impingement).

Sludge disposal: Sludge will be separated and transported to designated disposal sites in accordance with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board norms.

Brine discharge: The remaining brine will be discharged through a multiport diffuser to facilitate rapid dilution within a localised area and minimise its impact on the marine ecosystem.

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