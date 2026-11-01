Young India Marathon 2026 In Thane Sees Massive Participation, ₹10 Lakh Prize Pool And ₹1 Lakh Awards For Winners |

Thane: The city of Thane witnessed an extraordinary display of athletic spirit and community bonding on Sunday as the second edition of the Young India Marathon 2026 successfully wrapped up at Hiranandani Meadows Circle. Organised by Athleads and sanctioned by the Maharashtra Athletics Association (MAA) and Thane District Athletics Association (TDAAA), the state-level event drew thousands of runners.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Flags Off Marathon At Hiranandani Meadows

The marathon was flagged off early Sunday morning in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose support played a pivotal role in promoting the fitness initiative. Designed to instil a sports culture among youth and encourage physical wellness, the event transformed city streets into a high-energy running track.

Athleads Aims To Build Inclusive Sporting Culture Through Marathon

Speaking on the event's success, an Athleads spokesperson expressed gratitude to participants:

"Our vision is to build an inclusive sporting culture where fitness becomes an integral part of daily life. Seeing thousands of runners—from young children to veterans—reinforces our commitment to expanding this initiative."

Reflecting the community's enthusiasm, participants across categories shared their experiences from the event:

"The energy along the route was electrifying. Running on a timed, traffic-free circuit through Thane with hydration points and cheering spectators made a huge difference. Crossing the finish line was an unforgettable experience ."

— Rohan Kulkarni, 21-km Half Marathon Participant

"Participating with my eight-year-old daughter in the Family Fun Run was the highlight of our weekend. The atmosphere was completely welcoming, well-managed, and inspiring for kids trying out a running event for the first time."

— Neha Sharma, 1-km Family Fun Run Participant

Categories & Logistics

The marathon featured diverse distances tailored for competitive runners and families:

21-km Half Marathon: The flagship race awarded Rs 1 lakh each to the top male and female winners.

Timed Runs Courses spanning 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km catered to youth divisions.

Senior & Family Runs: A 3.5-km routeserved runners aged 50+, while a 1-km Family Fun Run allowed parents and young children to run together.

With a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, top ten category finishers received cash awards, trophies, and honor certificates. Participant support included GPS-measured routes, hydration stations, baggage storage, medical teams, official T-shirts, finisher medals, and electronic certificates.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/