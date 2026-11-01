Navi Mumbai: Youth Caught Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts On Palm Beach Road After Videos Go Viral, Apologises |

Navi Mumbai: After videos surfaced on social media showing a youth performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on the busy Palm Beach Road, the Seawoods Traffic Police traced and caught him during patrolling on Saturday night. The youth, who was seen riding at high speed and performing wheelies between Moraj Circle and Seawoods, allegedly tried to flee on spotting the police but was caught.

Traffic Violations Lead To Police Action Against Rider

Action was taken against him for violating traffic rules, said Senior Police Inspector Suvarna Raut of the Seawoods Traffic Branch.

"Taking cognisance of the videos, we had initiated a search to trace the rider. During routine patrolling on Saturday night, our personnel spotted him on Palm Beach Road. He attempted to flee on seeing the police but was apprehended," Raut said.

Youth Apologises, Warns Others Against Dangerous Bike Stunts

Following the action, the youth publicly apologised for his behaviour and admitted that performing stunts on a busy road could endanger his life as well as those of other motorists. He assured the police that he would not repeat such acts and appealed to other youngsters not to imitate dangerous stunts seen on social media.

The viral videos showed the rider lifting the front wheel of his two-wheeler while speeding along the Moraj Circle-Seawoods stretch. The road witnesses heavy vehicular movement, and such reckless riding poses a serious risk to other commuters.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also intensified action against motorists using illegally modified silencers that produce excessive noise. Last month, more than 100 such silencers were seized and destroyed during a special drive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rahul Khade said regular patrolling and special drives would continue on Palm Beach Road to curb dangerous riding and the nuisance caused by modified silencers.

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