Thane Municipal Corporation Issues Strict Diwali Firecracker Rules; Only Green Crackers Allowed, Laser Lights Banned | Representative image

Thane: In an effort to curb air and noise pollution during the upcoming Diwali festivities, the local municipal administration has issued stringent regulatory directives governing the sale and display of firecrackers across the city.

Under the new directives, only the sale and use of eco-friendly "green crackers" are permitted, as the city's air quality currently remains in the "moderate" category. Authorities have strictly banned the bursting of any fireworks in public spaces, including roads, main thoroughfares, alleys, footpaths, and public grounds.

Nighttime Curfew and Strict Enforcement

A complete curfew on firecrackers has been imposed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Civic officials warned that any violation of these designated hours or general guidelines will attract strict legal action.

The directives align with recent High Court orders issued on September 22 and October 15. Under these rulings:

Silence Zones: Bursting crackers is strictly prohibited within a 100-meter radius of designated silence zones, including hospitals, educational institutions, government offices, and court complexes.

Noise Caps: All firecrackers emitting noise levels above 125 decibels (dB) are banned from production, sale, and use. Residents bursting permitted green crackers on private property must still strictly adhere to statutory decibel limits.

Mandatory Authorisation for Vendors

Unauthorised roadside vending of firecrackers has been banned. Licensed vendors are permitted to sell firecrackers only at locations designated by the municipal corporation after securing official approval.

Additionally, the civic body has placed an explicit ban on the use of laser lights, high-intensity beams, and strobe lights during Diwali events and public processions. Event organizers and procession leaders will be held directly responsible for ensuring compliance on site.

Health Concerns and Public Appeal

Health experts highlight that emissions from traditional firecrackers contain toxic heavy metals and hazardous gases that worsen atmospheric pollution. High noise levels also pose serious health risks to young children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with cardiovascular conditions. Authorities have appealed to all citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by minimizing smoke and noise.

Complaint Helpline Opened

The administration confirmed that enforcement will be carried out under the Noise Pollution Rules, Environment Protection Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Explosives Act. Citizens wishing to report violations can log complaints directly via the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) helpline.

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