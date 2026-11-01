Navi Mumbai: Residents Demand Pedestrian Bridge At Turbhe Store After Woman's Death On Thane-Belapur Road | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Residents have demanded that the elected representatives from Wards 14 and 20 raise the issue of constructing an immediate pedestrian bridge at Turbhe Store during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Body meeting.

The demand comes four days after the civic administration assured residents that a pedestrian bridge would be constructed at the accident-prone stretch within a month, following a road blockade triggered by the death of a woman while crossing the Thane-Belapur Road.

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit By BMC Garbage Vehicle At Turbhe Junction; Residents Demand Pedestrian Bridge#NaviMumbai #Turbhe #RoadAccident #PedestrianSafety #ThaneBelapurRoad #ChhayaGaikwad #NMMC @Raina_Assainar https://t.co/FmdGcELYzr — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 28, 2026

Woman's Death Sparks Residents' Protest

Chhaya Gaikwad was killed on Monday evening after being hit by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) waste transportation vehicle while crossing the road at Turbhe Store. She died on the spot. The incident sparked protests by residents, who blamed the absence of a safe pedestrian crossing facility and the prolonged delay in completing the flyover for exposing commuters to the risk of accidents.

Led by social activist Abhiman Jagtap, the protesters had demanded that a temporary pedestrian bridge be constructed until the flyover project is completed.

NMMC Assures Bridge Within One Month

Following the protest and a representation submitted by residents, NMMC Executive Engineer Pandharinath Chavde gave a written assurance that the pedestrian bridge would be constructed within a month. The civic administration also assured residents that traffic police personnel and security guards would be deployed in the area, along with the installation of CCTV cameras and traffic signals to regulate vehicular movement.

Local resident Santosh Jadhav said the demand for a flyover at Turbhe Store had been pending for several years, and the delay had put pedestrians at risk.

"We have been demanding a flyover for several years, but the work has been progressing very slowly. In the meantime, pedestrians are forced to cross the busy Thane-Belapur Road without any safe facility. Another life has been lost. The civic administration should immediately construct a pedestrian bridge instead of waiting for the flyover to be completed," Jadhav said.

Residents Urge Corporators To Raise Issue

He urged the newly elected corporators from Wards 14 and 20 to raise the issue in the General Body meeting and ensure that the written assurance given by the civic administration is implemented within a month.

Jadhav also recalled that former senior corporator Suresh Kulkarni, nominated corporator Rajesh Shinde (Raju), and corporators Radha Kulkarni, Sangeeta Vaske and Mudrika Gawli had earlier strongly raised the demand for a flyover at Turbhe Store in the civic body's General Body meeting.

"Just as the former corporators had raised their voices for the flyover, we expect the present elected representatives from Wards 14 and 20 to raise the demand for a pedestrian bridge. The issue should be taken up seriously in the General Body meeting so that the work is initiated without further delay," he said.

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Pedestrian Safety Remains Key Concern

Residents said a dedicated pedestrian crossing facility would help prevent further casualties and ensure the safety of people crossing the busy road. They stressed that pedestrian safety measures should not be delayed until the flyover project is completed.

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