Business

Updated on

Punjab & Sind Bank reports Rs 864-mn fraud to RBI

By Agencies

Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday made a disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Punjab & Sind Bank reports Rs 864-mn fraud to RBI

The following is the key excerpt from the exchange filing by Punjab & Sind Bank to BSE on Saturday: A non-performing asset account, Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt Ltd, with outstanding dues of 864.00 mln rupees has been declared as fraud and been reported to the Reserve Bank of India as per regulatory requirement

The bank has made 100% provision against the account On Friday, shares of Punjab & Sind Bank closed 5.9% higher at 16.15 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in