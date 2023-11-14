PRS Oberoi, Doyen Of Indian Hospitality, Passes Away At 94; Hotel Magnate Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Prithvi Raj Singh (PRS) Oberoi passed away at the age of 94 | X@AdvaitaKala

Mumbai: Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, known as the doyen of Indian hospitality and Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, November 14 at the age of 94.

He held the position of Executive Chairman at EIH Limited, the flagship company.

Awarded with the Padma Vibhushan

In January 2008, he received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. Furthermore, in December 2012, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

Known for his exceptional leadership

This award acknowledges his exceptional leadership, innovative ideas, and substantial contributions in establishing 'The Oberoi Group' as one of the leading luxury hotel chains across the globe.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

