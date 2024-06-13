'PrimeApple': First Cargo Of India's Premium Quality Pineapples Exported By Sea To UAE

kynny

In a significant stride for India's fresh fruit exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the despatch of the first consignment of new premium quality MD 2 variety pineapples to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

8.7 Ton Pineapples Flagged Off

The consignment, comprising 8.7 metric tons (650 boxes) of MD 2 pineapples, was flagged off by APEDA Chairman, Abhishek Dev, in the presence of senior officials of the organisation and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR CCARI).

"This marks a pivotal moment in India's agricultural export history, showcasing our ability to produce and supply premium quality pineapples to global markets," said Abhishek Dev. "The MD 2 pineapple, also known as "Golden Ripe" or "Super Sweet," has become the gold standard in the pineapple industry, with significant cultivation in countries like Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Thailand," he added.

A private firm successfully grew this variety on 200 acres in partnership with local farmers, ensuring optimal quality and yield. The harvested pineapples were meticulously graded, sorted, packed, and stored in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

MD 2 Pineapple From Konkan

ICAR CCARI provided essential technical support for post-harvest management and development of sea protocol for the MD 2 pineapple produced in the Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region in Maharashtra.

From there, the consignment was transported to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for its onward journey to the UAE. This first trial shipment of MD 2 pineapples signifies a substantial addition to APEDA's export basket, enhancing India's presence in the global market.