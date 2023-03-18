7 Health Benefits of Powerfruit Pineapple

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023
Pineapple is a great source of fiber and the enzyme in pineapple is known as bromelain that supports gut health
Bromelain has certain anti-inflammatory properties that may help post injury with swellings
It contain vitamins, mineral, antioxidants that help boosts immune system
The bromelain enzyme help fight pain and swelling in case of arthirits
Pineapple is a great source of antioxidants, specifically phenolics, flavonoids, and vitamin C and has the potential to reduce risk of cancer by reducing oxidative stress
Eating pineapple may help in your weight loss journey
Along with calcium, the trace mineral manganese is essential for maintaining strong bones which is found in pineapple
Thanks For Reading!