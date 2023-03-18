7 Health Benefits of Powerfruit Pineapple

March 18, 2023

Pineapple is a great source of fiber and the enzyme in pineapple is known as bromelain that supports gut health

Bromelain has certain anti-inflammatory properties that may help post injury with swellings

It contain vitamins, mineral, antioxidants that help boosts immune system

The bromelain enzyme help fight pain and swelling in case of arthirits

Pineapple is a great source of antioxidants, specifically phenolics, flavonoids, and vitamin C and has the potential to reduce risk of cancer by reducing oxidative stress

Eating pineapple may help in your weight loss journey

Along with calcium, the trace mineral manganese is essential for maintaining strong bones which is found in pineapple

