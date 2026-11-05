Premier Energies Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 30.8% To ₹462.4 Crore, Revenue Surges 38.2% As Company Unveils ₹12,500 Crore Expansion Plan

Premier Energies |

Mumbai: Premier Energies reported a 30.8 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹462.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue and strong solar equipment production. The solar energy manufacturer also outlined a ₹12,500 crore capital expenditure programme aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and diversifying its product portfolio.

Revenue Growth

Premier Energies reported total revenue of ₹2,656 crore during Q2 FY27, registering 38.2 per cent growth compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 17.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹760 crore. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 28.6 per cent during the September quarter.

Profit Performance

Profit after tax reached ₹462.4 crore, representing 30.8 per cent year-on-year growth. The company reported a net profit margin of 17.4 per cent. Revenue growth outpaced EBITDA growth during the quarter, reflecting differences in their respective growth rates.

Production Volumes

Premier Energies manufactured 916 MW of solar cells during Q2 FY27, achieving 99 per cent capacity utilisation. Solar module production reached 1,199 MW, while transformer production stood at 761 MVA. The figures highlight the company's manufacturing activity across solar and electrical equipment businesses.

Capacity Expansion

The company commissioned its 7 GW N-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh during September 2026. The new facility expands its production capabilities in advanced solar cell technology.

Investment Plans

Premier Energies is undertaking a ₹12,500 crore capital expenditure programme. The investment will support backward integration into ingots and wafers, alongside diversification into inverters, transformers and battery energy storage systems.

Management Outlook

Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja attributed the quarterly performance to operational excellence and disciplined execution. He said commissioning new facilities would support higher production volumes and cost efficiencies. Investors will monitor capacity utilisation, expansion execution and profitability in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.