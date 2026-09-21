₹3,300-Crore Andhra Project Goes Live, Premier Energies Expands Solar Capacity To 10.6 GW

Premier Energies Expands Solar Capacity To 10.6 GW |

New Delhi: Premier Energies has expanded its solar cell manufacturing capacity to 10.6 gigawatts following the commissioning of a major facility in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening its position in India’s growing renewable energy sector.

The company has commissioned a 7 GW N-type TOPCon G12R solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh.

Spread across 101 acres, the manufacturing plant has been developed with a capital expenditure of ₹3,293 crore. Premier Energies described it as India’s largest solar cell production facility.

With the latest capacity addition, the company’s total solar cell manufacturing capability has increased to 10.6 GW.

Plant To Produce 88,000 Cells Every Hour

The Andhra Pradesh solar plant has been designed to manufacture approximately 88,000 solar cells per hour.

It will produce N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact, or TOPCon, cells. This advanced technology enables solar modules to deliver higher efficiency and improved power output compared with several conventional technologies.

Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said the capacity expansion gives Premier Energies the scale required to meet rising demand with improved supply reliability and operating efficiency.

The project could help the company serve India’s utility-scale, commercial and residential solar markets as the country accelerates the installation of renewable energy capacity.

Ingot And Wafer Projects Planned

Premier Energies is also expanding deeper into the solar manufacturing value chain. The company is setting up projects with annual capacities of 10 GW each for solar ingots and wafers.

Ingots and wafers are critical upstream components in solar manufacturing. Wafers are produced from ingots and subsequently used to manufacture solar cells. These cells are assembled into modules, which are then combined to form finished solar panels.

The planned integration is expected to reduce dependence on external suppliers and provide Premier Energies with greater control over costs, production schedules and component quality.

The expansion comes as India pushes for stronger domestic solar manufacturing to reduce import dependence and support its clean-energy goals. Government incentives and rising demand for locally manufactured equipment are encouraging companies to invest in large-scale production facilities.