₹15,000-Crore Maritime Boost for Andhra Pradesh as Mazagon Dock Plans New Greenfield Shipyard

Mazagon Dock |

Amravati: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has signed an agreement with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-Andhra Pradesh to develop a modern greenfield shipyard at Dugarajapatnam in Tirupati district.

The defence public sector undertaking will invest ₹15,000 crore in the project over five to seven years. The facility is expected to generate around 45,000 jobs, according to an official statement.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Capacity of 1.2 million gross tonnes

The proposed Dugarajapatnam shipyard will have an annual design capacity of 1.2 million gross tonnes, with room for further expansion depending on market demand.

The facility will construct commercial ships, including tankers, bulk carriers and other large specialised vessels. It will serve customers in India and overseas markets.

MDL Chairman and Managing Director Captain Jagmohan said Dugarajapatnam offers the scale and maritime potential required to establish a globally competitive shipyard.

Andhra targets maritime growth

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh aims to play a leading role in India’s goal of becoming one of the world’s five biggest shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The project is expected to create opportunities across shipbuilding, marine engineering, manufacturing, logistics and other supporting industries.

The state is planning a wider greenfield shipbuilding-cum-port cluster at Dugarajapatnam. A feasibility report estimated the shipbuilding and repair yard’s cost at around ₹29,254 crore, while the proposed port could require ₹9,513 crore.

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The central government is expected to develop the port. The shipbuilding cluster is being implemented under the Government of India’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme.

NSHIP-AP is a special-purpose vehicle jointly established by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority. It selected MDL as the anchor shipyard.

The state maritime board will support the project by facilitating land allocation, infrastructure development and statutory approvals. Authorities expect the investment to attract ancillary companies and establish Dugarajapatnam as a major Indian maritime manufacturing centre.