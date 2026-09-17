Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Illuminates 8.25 Lakh Homes With Rooftop Solar Under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana'

Uttar Pradesh has reported a major expansion of household rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar scheme | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 16, 2026: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has transformed the domestic electricity landscape in Uttar Pradesh. So far, solar plants have been installed on the rooftops of 8,24,492 homes across the state, and a total solar capacity of 2,769.59 MW has been established, generating nearly 1.25 crore units of clean electricity every day. With this achievement, Uttar Pradesh has emerged among the leading states in the country in household rooftop solar energy.

Rs 2,956 Crore Annual Benefit

Based on an average generation of 4.5 units per kilowatt per day, this electricity production is equivalent to power worth approximately Rs 8.10 crore every day at the rate of Rs 6.50 per unit. On this basis, the state is estimated to achieve annual savings or economic benefits of around Rs 2,956 crore, which is directly benefiting ordinary consumers.

According to the PM Surya Ghar consumer billing details, in June 2026, electricity bills of 1,25,262 consumers in the state were either zero or negative. This means that these households either did not have to make any payment for electricity during that month or received credit in their accounts. A negative bill situation arises when a consumer supplies more electricity to the grid than the electricity drawn from it, and this surplus electricity is adjusted against future bills.

Central And State Subsidies

Under the scheme, consumers in the state have so far received more than Rs 5,400 crore in Central financial assistance, while beneficiaries have received more than Rs 1,900 crore as State subsidy from the Uttar Pradesh Government. This support of over Rs 7,300 crore has made the installation of solar plants significantly more accessible and affordable for domestic consumers.

Carbon Emissions Cut

The installed capacity of 2,769.59 MW is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 36.6 lakh metric tonnes annually, which is equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed in one year by about 16.5 crore mature trees. Due to the rooftop-based model, nearly 10,617 acres of land are being saved from being utilised for large ground-mounted solar plants and remain available for agriculture, residential purposes, and other productive uses.

Employment Opportunities Expand

The scheme has created a foundation for more than 85,000 direct employment opportunities in the state, and these opportunities are continuously increasing with the growth in installed capacity. New avenues of employment and self-employment have opened up for engineers, technicians, electricians, surveyors, supervisors, personnel associated with supply and transportation, and those engaged in maintenance services. A network of 7,750 registered solar vendors in the state is providing services such as survey, design, installation, electrical connectivity, inspection, commissioning and maintenance to consumers.

Consumers Urged To Apply Early

The implementation period of the scheme has been fixed until March 31, 2027. Within this period, all processes from application to installation of the solar plant, electrical inspection, net metering, and subsidy disbursement are required to be completed. As these stages take time, consumers who wait until the last moment may face difficulties in availing the subsidy benefits.

Interested domestic consumers are requested to apply at the national portal pmsuryaghar.gov.in or through a registered vendor of their electricity distribution corporation at the earliest, so that they can avail the full benefits of the Central Government subsidy and the additional grant provided by the State Government within the stipulated time. The earlier the solar plant is installed, the greater the benefit of free electricity and savings in electricity bills for a longer period.