Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch Vishwakarma Swarozgar Mela, Light 'Ashirvad Ka Diya' In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, September 16: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in a program organized on Thursday for Vishwakarma Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dev Shilpi Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Along with this, CM Yogi will also light the ‘Ashirvad Ka Diya’ at Rashtra Prerna Sthal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The Chief Minister will also attend other programs during the day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate an exhibition based on Vishwakarma Swarozgar and Swadeshi Mela 2026 under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana 2.0 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Thursday. During the program, CM Yogi will launch the Margin Money Loan Portal and distribute cheques and toolkits to beneficiaries of various schemes. MSME Department Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary and Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma will also be present along with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Governor Anandiben Patel, will inaugurate ‘Gangasagar Namo Namah’ at Jan Bhavan in the evening. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also be present. Jan Bhavan has a replica based on the Gangotri to Ganga Sagar theme, which also includes replicas of the Char Dham. It will also depict the ghats and temples of Prayagraj and Kashi. The Governor and the Chief Minister will offer Ganga water brought from Prayagraj here.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being organized on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the evening. To express gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) and for his 25 years of service, dedication and nation-building in public life, and to wish him a long and healthy life, the Chief Minister will light the ‘Ashirvad Ka Diya’ there.