Waaree Energies Launches 10 GW Ingot & Wafer Facility In Nagpur With ₹6,200 Crore Investment

Waaree Energies Limited has begun development of a 10 GW integrated solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur. |

Nagpur: Waaree Energies has taken a major step in expanding India’s solar manufacturing capacity by launching a large integrated facility dedicated to producing solar ingots and wafers, two critical components of the photovoltaic value chain.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming manufacturing complex at Butibori in Nagpur. The event marked the formal start of development for what the company describes as India’s largest integrated ingot and wafer manufacturing facility. The project will include manufacturing capacity of 10 GW each for solar ingots and wafers, positioning it as a major addition to the country’s renewable energy supply chain infrastructure.

The facility will be developed across approximately 300 acres and involves an investment of about Rs 6,200 crore. It will focus on producing high-purity solar ingots and wafers, which serve as the foundational components used in solar photovoltaic modules. By expanding domestic manufacturing capacity for these upstream components, the project aims to strengthen the resilience of India’s solar supply chain and reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

Waaree Energies’ leadership indicated that building large-scale manufacturing capacity for core solar components is essential for supporting the country’s long-term clean energy ambitions. Company Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi said the project represents a step toward building a stronger domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem and aligns with India’s broader goal of achieving self-reliance in renewable energy technologies.

Once operational, the facility is expected to create more than 8,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The company said the project will contribute to regional economic development in Maharashtra through industrial growth, job creation, and skill development, while also supporting India’s expanding renewable energy sector.

The announcement was made during a ceremony attended by senior government leaders and industry stakeholders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from information contained in the official company disclosure and press release dated 14 March 2026. No external sources or additional reporting have been used beyond the contents of the provided PDF.