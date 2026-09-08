MP CM Mohan Yadav Focuses On Logistics, Clean Energy And Technology Expansion During Dubai Investor Meetings | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held high-level discussions with global business leaders to attract investments in logistics, supply chain networks, energy and technology infrastructure in the state. The meetings were held during one-to-one investor sessions on Day 3 of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress-2026) in Dubai.

During a meeting with DP World Chief Executive Officer Rizwan Soomar, both sides discussed expanding the global logistics major’s presence in Madhya Pradesh. The talks focused on developing the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub as a premier inland logistics gateway, along with plans for its operations and future expansion. The hub aims to provide multi-modal logistics, warehousing and cold-chain facilities to support key industrial and agricultural clusters.

दुबई प्रवास के तीसरे दिन 'AIM Congress-2026' के अवसर पर DP World के CEO श्री रिजवान सूमार जी से वन-टू-वन मीटिंग में मध्यप्रदेश में लॉजिस्टिक्स और सप्लाई चेन के निवेश को लेकर सार्थक चर्चा हुई।



इस दौरान पवारखेड़ा लॉजिस्टिक्स कंपोजिट हब को अंतर्देशीय लॉजिस्टिक्स के प्रमुख प्रवेश… pic.twitter.com/5trwgz5U65 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 8, 2026

#WATCH | Dubai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, in Dubai pic.twitter.com/LejojmbL7K — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Direct links between regional exporters, major seaports and global trade corridors were among the key points discussed. The initiative aims to use rail-based freight movement to reduce logistics costs and transit time while providing cargo consolidation, value addition and export support to farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industrial units. It will also strengthen the state’s Inland Container Depot ecosystem.

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, “Today marks the second day of my visit to Dubai. Since morning, we have held detailed discussions with various businesspeople across every sector. We are now set to travel to Sharjah… We are inviting everyone… pic.twitter.com/YrEGfOtFQX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

Yadav informed Soomar that Madhya Pradesh has introduced new industrial policies aimed at providing significant benefits to investors. He said the state has connectivity to major ports and all parts of the country. With the development of new airports, transportation and logistics facilities have improved further.

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held 'one-to-one' meetings with investors and Dubai-based businessmen as part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' programme at the 'Global Investors Summit'. pic.twitter.com/Ysh7uwLgct — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

DP World CEO Soomar said the company is an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain and trade solutions, wholly owned by the Government of Dubai. The company operates ports, terminals, contract logistics, freight forwarding, marine services and economic zones across 80 countries, including India.

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets Governor of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov pic.twitter.com/yMcUSBNe2o — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

In a separate bilateral meeting, Yadav held talks with Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises. The discussions explored opportunities in renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, ports, logistics, sustainable urban projects, resource efficiency and the circular economy.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri in Dubai pic.twitter.com/zVIWmP7Ik9 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Both sides agreed to promote investments in technology-driven enterprises and scalable startups in the state while focusing on technology transfer, international partnerships and market access for regional projects.

Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s investment potential in energy, logistics, infrastructure and capital deployment. He said the state’s road, air and rail connectivity allows products manufactured in Madhya Pradesh to reach markets across the country within hours. He invited Jafar to attend GIS-2027 and experience the state’s investment opportunities.

Jafar said he would attend GIS with a delegation and explore investment opportunities in information technology and infrastructure through his family business, Crescent Enterprises. He will also send a preliminary delegation led by his Deputy CEO, Tushar, and personally attend the event with a group of 10 to 12 investors.