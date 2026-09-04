MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Hanuman Ansh Bundeli Singer Sunil Lodhi, Announces ₹1 Lakh Honorarium, Musical Education & Blindness Treatment | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Hanuman Ansh Bundeli Singer Sunil Lodhi, Announces ₹1 Lakh Honorariu, Musical Education | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met 25-year-old Bundeli singer Sunil Lodhi from Sagar on Thursday evening and praised his inspiring musical journey.

Sunil, who has been visually impaired since birth, recently gained recognition after singing the popular Bundeli devotional song ‘Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman, Sagar Mein Naiya Paar Dai’ for the film Hanuman Ansh.

The Chief Minister announced an honorarium of ₹1 lakh for Sunil. He also assured him of government support for formal music education and treatment aimed at restoring his eyesight.

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav met young Bundeli singer Sunil Lodhi from Sagar, who has sung a popular Bundeli song for the film Hanuman Ansh.



Visually impaired since birth, Lodhi will receive ₹1 lakh as an honourarium, along with government support for music education and… pic.twitter.com/BdsWlrR93M — The CSR Journal (@thecsrjournal) September 4, 2026

More About Sunil Lodhi

Sunil belongs to Agra village in Sagar district and comes from a financially modest family. His father owns around one to two acres of agricultural land and works as both a farmer and a labourer. The family also earns money by rearing cattle and selling milk.

Sunil has been visually impaired since childhood due to a congenital condition affecting the nerves in his eyes. His parents sought medical treatment, but doctors reportedly told them that his eyesight could not be restored.

He could not receive much formal education. Sunil attended school with his younger brother, where a teacher taught him basic numeracy and literacy skills. The same teacher later became his first music guru.

Sunil developed a passion for music during childhood by attending devotional gatherings in his village. He learnt bhajans from elders and also learnt to play the tambura.

His financial situation was once so difficult that he had to sing devotional songs on trains to earn money and support himself.

Rohit Sahu, who runs the social media page ‘Bundeli Duniya’, recognised Sunil’s distinctive voice. He began recording Sunil’s bhajans on a mobile phone and sharing them online.

Sunil gained wider recognition in 2020 after his Hanuman bhajan ‘More Sankat Ke Kataiya’ went viral on social media.

During a visit to Mumbai, Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi saw Sunil’s reel and invited him to a studio. His Bundeli bhajan for the film was recorded that same night.

Sunil now hopes to build a successful musical career and fulfil his dream of singing with Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal.