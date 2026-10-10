Premier Energies Bags ₹4,001 Crore Orders, Boosts Solar Cell And Module Capacity

Premier Energies |

Mumbai: Premier Energies Limited on Wednesday announced it secured new orders totalling ₹4,001 crore during the July-September quarter of FY27. These orders include a mix of solar cell and module supplies, alongside EPC project execution.

Order Details

The orders, which exclude those from the retail market segment, involve a total of 2,308 MW. They originated from major power producers, module manufacturers, EPC companies, and other customers.

Capacity Expansion

Premier Energies recently increased its total module manufacturing capacity to 11.1 GW. Solar cell manufacturing capacity also rose from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW following the commissioning of a 7 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility last month in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

Management Commentary

Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director of Premier Energies, said the growing order book validated the company's growth strategy and execution ability. He added that the company is prepared to meet customer demands across various market segments in the Indian solar market.

Future Plans

Premier Energies is establishing 10 GW of ingot-wafer manufacturing capacity for backward integration. Additionally, it is setting up 12 GWh of battery container manufacturing capacity to diversify its product portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.