Policy Watch: The lure of online groceries is growing stronger and stronger

Initially, these online stores were compelled to stop deliveries because the national lockdown also included a ban on delivery boys. When that ban was lifted, albeit selectively, half the delivery boys had already migrated to their homes in rural areas (a health hazard). They are still struggling to operate at full capacity.

But look around, The small online grocery stores that serve very small geographical areas, or small communities, are still around. They have focused on their limited distribution and supply networks. Although their range of offerings has diminished, their services are still around. Clearly, the more social distancing is in vogue, the desire to order online, than march into a crowded store, will continue to propel the growth of online groceries.

It is this tenacity of the promoters of online grocery services, and a booming market growing at 67% CAGR (see table), that has made financial pundits look more closely at this sector. That could explain why more money has been flowing into online groceries than in other internet related offerings. What is interesting is that -- even if we leave aside big players like Amazon, Reliance, Walmart, D-Mart and Spencers, who have very large deep pockets – the share of venture money flowing into online groceries has been increasing, in values and percentages.

What is also interesting is the way everyone, even the government, now realises the dangers of having a nationwide lockdown. It has affected millions of boys who zipped across cities delivering groceries as well. It is as if the country has, possibly for the first time, realised how crucially important the small man is. The delivery boy who brings eggs and bread to your house. The person who drives his tempo to your doorstep to deliver to you the groceries that you had ordered.