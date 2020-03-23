'Overzealous enforcement agencies...': Grofers employees face harassment as they continue to work amid coronavirus lockdown

The post came during the Janata Curfew that was observed in the country on Sunday. The problem however does not seem to have abated even on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Kumar again took to Twitter to point out that groceries were considered an essential service and thus did not fall under the purview of the lock-down.

Criticising "overzealous enforcement agencies" for harming the "proactive initiatives" of the government, he said that the company was working to fix the issue.

"Despite assurances that grocery is an essential service and @grofers should continue to operate, police and local authorities continue to shut warehouses," he wrote.

"Grofers warehouses cater to 5000 to 10000 orders daily so for every facility that gets shut we risk that many households venturing out for grocery buying. Hoping sense prevails here," he added.