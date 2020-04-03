Good news: Bigbasket hiring amid coronavirus downturn after face staff shortage amid lockdown

Essential service providers may have been exempted from the 21 day coronavirus-enforced lockdown, but delivery services are facing difficulties in reaching out to customers.

As per a Livemint report, online supermarket Bigbasket is facing difficulties in fulfilling its home deliver orders. To give a bit of context, as the lockdown was enforced and transport systems shut down, many delivery and warehousing staff members of the company has opted to return to their hometowns or stay home-bound.

This has however put a severe dent in the company's ability to rapidly fulfill the "unprecedented' level of orders.

"Our teams have been working round the clock to tide over this issue so that customers can place orders as usual and seamlessly receive them," the publication quoted Tanuja Tewari, the Vice President of Human Resources to add.

In an update on Friday the company took to Twitter to add that their HR personnel were now "working on recruiting and retaining people so that we can increase our capacity".

"Our delivery and operations teams have been working tirelessly to ensure that we are able to deliver as many orders as possible," the company assured.