PNB Account Holders Alert, Zero-Balance Inactive Accounts Face Closure After November 10

PNB may close zero-balance accounts inactive for over three years after November 10, 2026. |

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has warned customers that certain inactive, zero-balance accounts may be closed after November 10, 2026. The public sector lender has urged affected account holders to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details and reactivate their accounts before the deadline.

According to a notice issued on October 26, the exercise aims to prevent the misuse of long-dormant accounts and strengthen banking security.

Which Accounts Are Affected?

PNB's closure exercise covers accounts that have recorded no customer-initiated transactions for more than three years as of September 30, 2026, and have a zero balance.

This means accounts unused since before September 30, 2023, could face closure if both conditions are satisfied.

However, the bank has clarified that not all inactive accounts will be closed automatically.

How To Avoid Closure?

Customers wishing to retain their accounts must complete the required KYC formalities by November 10.

They can visit their PNB branch, submit updated identification documents and request account reactivation.

Documents may include Aadhaar, passport, voter ID or driving licence, along with PAN or Form 60, wherever applicable.

The bank will restore account operations after completing the necessary verification procedures.

When Does An Account Become Inactive?

Under PNB's guidelines, savings and current accounts become inoperative when no customer-induced transactions take place for 24 consecutive months.

Such transactions include deposits, withdrawals and certain authenticated non-financial activities, including balance enquiries and KYC updates.

However, the latest closure exercise applies specifically to accounts unused for over three years with zero balance, rather than all accounts classified as inoperative.

What Should Customers Do?

Customers maintaining old salary accounts, unused savings accounts or multiple banking relationships should review their account status immediately.

Those meeting the closure criteria should approach their branch before November 10 to avoid losing access to their accounts.

PNB customers can also seek assistance through toll-free helplines 1800-1800 and 1800-2021.

The bank has advised customers to complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated deadline to ensure uninterrupted banking services.