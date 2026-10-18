Punjab National Bank Organises Car Dealers, RLCs & Associated Builders Meet 2026 In Kolhapur | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Divisional Office, Kolhapur, organised the Car Dealers, Retail Loan Counsellors (RLCs) and Associated Builders Meet 2026 at Zip Hotel in Kolhapur.

Car dealers, retail loan counsellors, associated builders and branch heads from branches under the Kolhapur Division participated in the meeting. Official Language Officer Dharmendra Natwadia conducted the programme.

Divisional Head Rajiv Kumar welcomed the guests and highlighted the bank's history. He also provided information about PNB's various banking products and expressed gratitude to the partners for their continued support in the bank's growth.

Retail Segment Head Swapnil Petkar of PLP Kolhapur gave a presentation on the bank's retail banking products and digital loan processes.

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Rajiv Kumar, Sub-Divisional Heads Mukul Manglesh and Dinesh Kumar Pandey felicitated the car dealers and RLC partners by presenting them with mementoes in recognition of their business contributions and continued association with the bank.

Dinesh Kumar Pandey proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the participants for their trust and support.