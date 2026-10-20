PNB Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Plea To Cancel NBW Against Nirav Modi’s Close Aide Mihir Bhansali After 7 Years Of Absence

A special CBI court in Mumbai has refused to cancel the non-bailable warrant against Mihir Bhansali, who is residing in the United States | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: A special CBI court has refused to cancel the non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi's close aide Mihir Bhansali, who is presently residing in the US, observing that he had remained absent for seven years.

The special court said, "The applicant-accused is knowing fully well about the pendency of the crime and this case against him since the year 2018 but he has failed to appear even after expiry of about 7 years. Hence, he cannot take advantage of his own wrong and his request for cancellation of NBW cannot be justified. This attempt by applicant to get the NBW cancelled is only because of the compelling circumstances due to issuance of the proclamation and NBW by this Court."

Accused Challenged Warrant Issued In 2020

Bhansali had sought to cancel the warrant issued in June 2020, claiming that the summons issued to him seeking his presence had not been served.

It was claimed that the CBI had failed to follow the procedure while issuing summons and had obtained a warrant against him. His lawyer, Mudit Jain, cited the case of co-accused Sunil Verma, whose warrant was cancelled by the High Court.

Special CBI prosecutor Limosin A contended that Bhansali knew about the fraud and his role in it and had therefore managed to abscond much earlier. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him in 2017-18. As he was not residing in India and was evading arrest, the court had rightly issued the warrant against him, the prosecution argued.

It was further pointed out that the agency had pressed hard for his extradition and deportation to India in connection with the case and that, in 2026, the applicant was now trying to get the non-bailable warrant cancelled to avoid arrest once again.

Court Calls Him A Fugitive Offender

Considering these arguments, the court noted that "the conduct of the accused - Mihir Bhansali that he is a fugitive offender, who has consciously chosen to remain outside the country and evade lawful process."

On his conduct, the court said, "The applicant-accused has filed this application after a long time of his abscondence. It is filed only afterthought and as a consequence of coercive steps initiated by the Investigating Agency against him to secure his presence. The proclamation is already issued. Even the passport of the applicant-accused is also revoked through the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai."

Also Watch:

"The applicant by this application is trying to create artificial appearance and co-operation to avoid the legal consequence," the court said, adding that "he cannot now seek indulgence of this Court after remaining absconding for several years and after frustrating the process of law."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/