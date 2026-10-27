Punjab National Bank's Kolhapur Circle Organises Khel Utsav 2026, Cultural Evening Taal Tarang | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank's Kolhapur Circle organised a two-day sports festival, Khel Utsav 2026, and a cultural programme, Taal Tarang, on Oct 24 and 25 at the Shantiniketan School Ground and Auditorium.

The event was organised under the guidance of the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra, with the aim of promoting a balance between mental, physical and spiritual well-being among employees.

The programme began on Oct 24 in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Praneel Gilda, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Kolhapur Project Director Govind Prasad, Punjab National Bank Kolhapur Circle Head Rajiv Kumar Rai and senior bank officials.

The two-day event featured cricket, badminton, chess, carrom, table tennis and athletics competitions at the Shantiniketan School Ground. Employees also showcased their talents through solo and group singing, solo and group dance, and instrumental performances during Taal Tarang at the auditorium.

Officers and employees from branches across the Kolhapur Circle participated enthusiastically. Dharmendra Natwadia and Anita Jadhav hosted the cultural programme.

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Addressing the gathering, Rai emphasised the importance of sports and physical fitness in daily life. He said regular sporting activities not only help maintain physical and mental health but also improve efficiency, positive energy and team spirit at the workplace.

On Oct 25, Rai felicitated the winners and participants with awards and appreciation certificates.

Circle Secretary Sanad proposed a vote of thanks to the guests, organisers and participants, bringing the two-day event to a close.