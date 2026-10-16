PNB's Q2 FY27 Net Profit Climbs 12.8% To ₹5,532 Crore, GNPA Ratio Improves

Punjab National Bank | File Pic

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank on 16 October 2026 announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a rise in net profit and improvements in asset quality.

Financial Performance

The bank's global business grew 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹31,18,434 crore as on 30 September 2026. Global deposits increased 9.9 per cent to ₹17,77,240 crore, while global advances rose 14.7 per cent to ₹13,41,194 crore.

Asset Quality Improvement

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved by 90 basis points year-on-year to 2.55 per cent as on 30 September 2026, down from 3.45 per cent in the prior year. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio also improved by 11 basis points to 0.25 per cent from 0.36 per cent.

Profitability Metrics

Operating profit for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹7,532 crore, a growth of 4.2 per cent year-on-year. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was ₹11,601 crore, marking a 10.8 per cent year-on-year increase. Fee-based income for Q2 FY27 rose 16.0 per cent to ₹1,954 crore.

Efficiency and Productivity

Business per employee improved to ₹30.66 crore as on 30 September 2026, up from ₹27.62 crore a year earlier. Net profit per employee increased to ₹22.51 lakh in Q2 FY27 from ₹19.97 lakh in Q2 FY26.

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Digital Initiatives

Digital transactions saw a 31 per cent growth year-on-year, reaching 408 crore in Q2 FY27. Digital transactions accounted for approximately 95.7 per cent of the bank's total transactions in Q2 FY27.

Social Media Presence

As on 30 September 2026, the bank had 35,41,937 followers on Facebook and 11,98,861 followers on Instagram. LinkedIn followers totalled 2,54,681, while YouTube subscribers reached 6,16,000.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.