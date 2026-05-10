Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank Strengthens Farmer Support Through Agri Outreach Programme At Niphad

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank Strengthens Farmer Support Through Agri Outreach Programme | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Kolhapur, successfully organised an agri-outreach programme at PLP Kolhapur today to strengthen its engagement with the agricultural sector. The event was held under the leadership of Circle Head Rajiv Kumar Rai (DGM) in the presence of Deputy Circle Head Dinesh Kumar Pandey (AGM) and Sahupuri Branch Manager Sunil Kumar (Chief Manager). During the programme, farmers and agribusiness owners were briefed on PNB’s specialised credit schemes and digital banking products designed to enhance rural productivity.

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The initiative received an enthusiastic response, generating 104 leads amounting to ₹30.38 crore. The Circle Office has committed to the timely processing and disbursement of these loans to ensure robust financial support for the local farming community.