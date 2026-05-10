Nashik: PNB Holds Agriculture Outreach Program In Niphad To Boost Farmer Empowerment | Sourced

Nashik: Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised an Agriculture Outreach Program at its Niphad branch with the aim of strengthening support for the farming community and promoting agriculture-focused banking schemes and financial solutions.

The program was attended by the Chief General Manager from PNB Head Office, Sanjay Gupta, along with Nithyakalyani Rangnathan. Circle Head of Nashik Circle, branch staff, customers, farmers, and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

During the event, bank officials interacted with farmers and customers and highlighted the importance of institutional credit in strengthening the agriculture sector. Various banking products and schemes related to agriculture finance, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), allied agricultural activities, and financial inclusion initiatives were explained in detail.

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Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Gupta appreciated the efforts of the Nashik Circle in promoting agricultural banking and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment towards the welfare and financial empowerment of farmers.

Nithyakalyani Rangnathan encouraged farmers and customers to make maximum use of the various schemes offered by Punjab National Bank for agricultural growth and rural development.

The outreach program received an encouraging response from the farming community and further reinforced Punjab National Bank’s commitment towards inclusive rural and agricultural development.