Nashik: Forest Department Busts Wildlife Body Parts Trafficking Racket In Igatpuri | AI

Nashik: The Forest Department carried out a major operation in the Igatpuri area, exposing the illegal activities of a fake godman involved in wildlife body parts trafficking. The accused, Chandrakant Rajendra Mali (33), was arrested by the forest officials, who seized a large quantity of wildlife body parts from his possession.



The Forest Department had received confidential information that a young man in the Girnare area was practising black magic and illegally trading wildlife body parts. Acting on the tip-off, a specially planned trap was laid, and a raid was conducted at the accused’s residence.



During the search, officials recovered a large cache of wildlife body parts, including wild boar tusks, sambar deer and blackbuck antlers, owl parts, porcupine quills, peacock feathers, and a sword. The total value of the seized material is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh.

The accused was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.



‘Search Warrant’ Destroyed

Meanwhile, when forest officials reached the accused’s house with an official search warrant, Chandrakant Mali allegedly tried to destroy evidence and obstruct the investigation by putting the search warrant in his mouth, chewing it, and swallowing it. Despite the act, officials immediately detained him and proceeded with the search operation.