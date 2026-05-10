Pune Metro Safety Scare: Iron Sheets Blown Onto Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Near Nigdi | WATCH VIDEO

Pune Metro Safety Scare: Iron Sheets Blown Onto Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Near Nigdi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Strong winds on Saturday afternoon exposed alleged negligence at an under-construction Pune Metro site in Pimpri-Chinchwad after iron sheets from a temporary structure were blown onto the busy Old Pune-Mumbai Highway near Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi.

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Panic Among Commuters…

The incident caused panic among commuters and raised fresh concerns over safety measures at metro construction sites.

According to local reports, construction work on the Pimpri-to-Nigdi metro route is currently underway at a rapid pace. Temporary tin sheds had been installed at the site for workers involved in the project. However, around 3 pm, strong winds suddenly swept through the area, uprooting several iron sheets from one of the temporary structures.

Sheets Fell On Mumbai-Pune Highway…

The metal sheets were thrown directly onto the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, where heavy traffic was moving at the time. One of the sheets reportedly landed just in front of a motorcyclist, narrowly missing him. Witnesses said the rider was left frightened but managed to control his vehicle and avoid a crash.

Residents and commuters said the situation could have turned tragic if the sheet had struck a moving vehicle or pedestrian. Many people at the spot expressed anger and questioned the safety arrangements at the metro construction site.

The incident has now sparked criticism of the safety standards followed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, commonly known as Maha Metro. Citizens have alleged that proper precautions were not taken despite changing weather conditions and forecasts of strong winds.

Questions Being Raised…

Questions are also being raised about whether the temporary sheds and iron structures installed at the site had undergone proper safety inspections. Locals claimed that construction material and temporary installations should have been secured more firmly to prevent such incidents.

The fallen sheets briefly disrupted traffic movement on the highway and caused congestion in the area. After residents alerted authorities, workers and officials rushed to the spot and removed the sheets from the road.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, the close call has increased fears among daily commuters travelling through the busy Bhakti-Shakti Chowk stretch.

Further action and inspection by the concerned authorities are expected following the incident.