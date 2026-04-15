Mumbai: Crane Tilts At BKC Metro Site, Mishap Averted; MMRDA Slaps ₹1 Crore Penalty On J Kumar Infra | VIDEO

Tilted crane at BKC Metro site disrupts traffic; authorities act against contractor over safety lapse | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: A major mishap was averted in the early hours of Wednesday after a heavy crane tilted at the busy junction near Asian Heart Hospital in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), disrupting traffic movement across the area. Following which, the MMRDA has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on contractor J Kumar Infra, citing negligence during execution of the work.

Crane tilts during metro work

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am when a crane deployed for the construction of Metro Line 2B developed a mechanical snag and tilted into the traffic carriageway.

Authorities said the crane, which was handling a precast beam weighing 140 metric tonnes, got suspended mid-air after its lifting gear malfunctioned during operations and the load shifted to another crane.

Traffic disruption and ongoing recovery

Traffic in the vicinity was diverted as officials worked to secure the area and remove the stranded equipment. The operation to clear the site has been ongoing for the last 14 hours, with the crane not lifted even at 6 pm, and efforts focused on safely bringing down the crane without damaging nearby infrastructure.

बीकेसी येथे सुरू असलेल्या मेट्रो मार्गिका २ब स्थानकाच्या बांधकामादरम्यान प्री-कास्ट बीम उचलत असताना काही यांत्रिक बिघाडामुळे सुमारे ४०० टन वजनाची मोबाईल क्रेन एशियन हार्ट हॉस्पिटल जंक्शनजवळ कलंडल्याची घटना घडली. कंत्राटदार जे.कुमार इन्फ्राप्रोजेक्ट्स लिमिटेड कंपनीच्या मार्फत… https://t.co/HFILdWFe2v — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) April 15, 2026

MMRDA statement on incident

According to an MMRDA official statement, which reads, “During the ongoing construction work of Metro Line 2B at BKC, a mechanical failure caused a 400-tonne mobile crane, which was lifting a pre-cast beam, to topple near the Asian Heart Hospital junction. The mishap happened during the overnight work being carried out by the contractor J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

However, to ensure quick clearance of the toppled equipment and ensuring the road is opened to traffic at the earliest, senior officials from MMRDA promptly reached the site.

A 600-tonne crane is being mobilised to safely recover the toppled equipment. Our teams are working to ensure that there is least inconvenience to citizens.

In consultation with the traffic police, traffic has been diverted. We are working proactively to restore regular traffic at the earliest. Further checks and balances, as needed, are being implemented to ensure safety at the site.”

Contractor’s response

In a statement, a spokesperson from J Kumar Infra said, “the incident was caused by an unforeseen mechanical failure and not due to any quality-related issue.” The company maintained that the crane was certified and capable of handling the load, but the failure occurred before the beam could be placed.

The spokesperson added that no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident. Teams remain on-site to safely remove the tilted crane and secure the precast elements, while following all necessary safety protocols.

The company also said it is coordinating closely with MMRDA, the Traffic Department, and other authorities to manage the situation and restore normalcy. It reiterated that safety of workers and the public remains its top priority.

Concerns over repeated incidents

Repeated negligence continues to go unchecked.

It is pertinent to note that J Kumar has repeatedly been in the news for similar incidents. On April 8, a heavy hydraulic crane owned by the company overturned on the Kopri flyover along the Eastern Express Highway in Thane (West) during the evening hours, disrupting traffic towards Mumbai and causing significant congestion.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had then stated that the crane (MH 43 CG 7419), owned by M/s J Kumar Company, was engaged in construction work for the Saket elevated corridor when it lost balance and toppled.

Preliminary information suggested that the mishap was triggered by a sudden failure of one of the crane’s hydraulic components, leading to a loss of control and causing the machine to tilt to one side. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In August 2025, another serious accident was reported at a J Kumar project site for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5, when a long iron rod fell from an under-construction metro bridge onto a moving autorickshaw below. The rod pierced the forehead of a passenger, leaving the individual critically injured.

In another incident in 2025, at the Metro Line 9 site in Bhayandar, an iron jack toppled during a U-girder lowering operation within a barricaded zone. Although no injuries were reported, the incident raised alarm after a video went viral on social media. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the contractor.

Earlier, in 2021, fourteen labourers had a narrow escape after an under-construction bridge under the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension project slab collapsed in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

While in 2017, during the Metro Line 7 work, an iron rod fell on the Western Express Highway.

Despite these repeated incidents, only monetary penalties have been imposed, with no stringent action reported so far. This has raised concerns over whether safety is being treated as a priority by the authorities.

Citizen activist Godfrey Pimenta questioned the lack of strict accountability, alleging that repeated negligence continues to go unchecked.

Also Watch:

J Kumar: Major incidents highlighting safety concerns

● April 8, 2026 – Thane (Kopri flyover):

Heavy hydraulic crane (MH 43 CG 7419) overturned during Saket elevated corridor work on the Eastern Express Highway, disrupting traffic towards Mumbai; no injuries reported. Preliminary cause: hydraulic component failure.

● August 2025 – Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan):

Iron rod fell from an under-construction metro bridge onto a moving autorickshaw, piercing a passenger’s forehead and causing serious injuries.

● 2025 – Metro Line 9 (Bhayandar, Golden Nest area):

Iron jack toppled during U-girder lowering operation within a barricaded zone; no injuries, but the incident went viral. Rs 10 lakh penalty imposed by MMRDA.

● 2021 – SCLR Extension project (BKC):

Slab of an under-construction bridge girder collapsed; 14 labourers had a narrow escape.

● 2017 – Metro Line 7 work (Western Express Highway):

Iron rod fell onto the highway during construction activity.

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