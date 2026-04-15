'Mechanical Failure Caused 400-Tonne Mobile Crane To Topple...': MMRDA Issues Detailed Statement After Beam Collapse At Metro 2B Construction Site In BKC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued a statement following a major incident at the Metro Line 2B construction site near BKC's Diamond Market. A major accident took place at an under-construction metro site early Wednesday morning, leading to a crane overturning and a girder collapse.

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According to a detailed statement by the MMRDA, mechanical failure during the ongoing construction work of Metro Line 2B at BKC led to the accident. The MMRDA also confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported in the overnight work being carried out by the contractor J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited.

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Check Full Statement By MMRDA Here

"During the ongoing construction work of Metro Line 2B at BKC, a mechanical failure caused a 400-tonne mobile crane, which was lifting a pre-cast beam, to topple near the Asian Heart Hospital junction. The mishap happened during the overnight work being carried out by the contractor J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited. No injuries or casualties have been reported."

"However, to ensure quick clearance of the toppled equipment and ensure the road is opened to traffic at the earliest, senior officials from MMRDA promptly reached the site," it said.

Speaking on the actions taken by the MMRDA, it added, "A 600-tonne crane is being mobilised to safely recover the toppled equipment. Our teams are working to ensure that there is the least inconvenience to citizens. "

"In consultation with the traffic police, traffic has been diverted. We are working proactively to restore regular traffic at the earliest. Further checks and balances as needed are being implemented to ensure safety at the site."

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Earlier, the MMRDA Director Basavaraj MB who was present at the site informed that the incident took place between 4.00 am and 4.30 am during a critical lifting operation. "As per our initial investigation, there was a gear failure in the lifting boom of one crane. After the failure, the load shifted to another crane, which caused it to tilt," he said while speaking to PTI.

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Traffic Diversion Announced In The Area After Mishap

The incident led to major traffic congestion in the business district, particularly affecting vehicles heading towards Kurla and the Western Express Highway. Report by Lokmat Times reported that the traffic police has diverted vehicles near the ICICI Bank BEST bus stop signal, rerouting traffic towards Diamond Market Gate No. 8 and allowing U-turns from Dhirubhai Ambani Square. Vehicles heading towards the Western Express Highway or Bharat Nagar from Kurla were advised to take a left turn at the Diamond Market signal to reach their destinations.

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