'Gear Failure Led To Crane Overturn, Girder Collapse': MMRDA Official Explains Reason Behind BKC Metro Mishap Near Diamond Market |

Mumbai: A senior official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority confirmed that a mechanical failure triggered the major accident at an under-construction metro site in Bandra Kurla Complex early Wednesday morning, leading to a crane overturning and a girder collapse.

MMRDA Director Basavaraj MB stated that the incident took place between 4:00 am and 4:30 am during a critical lifting operation. “As per our initial investigation, there was a gear failure in the lifting boom of one crane. After the failure, the load shifted to another crane, which caused it to tilt,” he said.

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The accident took place on the Metro Line 2B construction site, as confirmed by MMRDA's Basavaraj MB. He also assured that the affected road stretch would be reopened within three to four hours once the damaged crane and debris are cleared.

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The mishap occurred while a heavy metro bridge girder was being installed atop a pillar. Following the mechanical failure, the sudden shift in load destabilised the secondary crane, causing it to overturn. The girder being hoisted also collapsed, crushing the crane beneath it. Visuals from the site showed the mangled remains of the crane trapped under the fallen structure.

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Despite the scale of the incident, officials confirmed that no fatalities have been reported. However, some workers present at the site sustained injuries. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact number of injured or the severity of their condition. Emergency response teams quickly reached the location and began clearing operations, deploying heavy machinery to remove debris and stabilise the site.

Traffic Diversion Announced After Mishap

The accident led to major traffic disruption in the busy business district, affecting commuters travelling towards Kurla and the Western Express Highway. According to a Lokmat Times report, traffic police implemented diversions near the ICICI Bank BEST bus stop signal, redirecting vehicles towards Diamond Market Gate No. 8 and allowing U-turns at Dhirubhai Ambani Square.

Motorists heading towards the Western Express Highway or Bharat Nagar from Kurla were advised to take a left turn at the Diamond Market signal to ease congestion. Long queues of vehicles were reported during the early morning hours as authorities worked to manage the situation.

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