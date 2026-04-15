Major Mishap In Mumbai's BKC: Beam Collapses, Crane Topples At Metro Construction Site Near Diamond Market - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A major accident at an under-construction metro site in Bandra Kurla Complex caused panic and widespread traffic disruption early Wednesday morning after a heavy beam collapsed while being lifted onto a pillar.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred during the installation of a metro bridge girder when a mobile crane lost balance and toppled over. The girder being hoisted also came crashing down, crushing the crane beneath its weight. Visuals from the site showed the heavy machinery mangled under the fallen structure.

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Likely Reason Behind Mishap

The accident was likely triggered by a technical failure during the lifting process, leading to a sudden loss of control. Emergency response teams from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation rushed to the spot and immediately secured the area to prevent further risk.

While no fatalities have been reported so far, some workers at the site sustained injuries. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of injured or the seriousness of their condition. Rescue and recovery operations were underway, with heavy machinery deployed to remove the collapsed crane and clear the debris.

Traffic Diversion Announced In The Area After Mishap

The incident led to major traffic congestion in the business district, particularly affecting vehicles heading towards Kurla and the Western Express Highway. Commuters faced long delays as traffic diversions were implemented in and around the complex.

According to a Lokmat Times report, traffic police diverted vehicles near the ICICI Bank BEST bus stop signal, rerouting traffic towards Diamond Market Gate No. 8 and allowing U-turns from Dhirubhai Ambani Square. Vehicles heading towards the Western Express Highway or Bharat Nagar from Kurla were advised to take a left turn at the Diamond Market signal to reach their destinations.

A detailed investigation into the incident will be initiated once normal traffic movement is restored. The mishap has once again raised concerns over safety protocols at large-scale infrastructure projects in the city.

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