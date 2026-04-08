Crane Collapse On Thane's Kopri Flyover During Peak Hours Causes Severe Disruption, Hundreds Stranded, No Injuries Reported

Commuters traveling between Thane and Mumbai faced harrowing delays today after a hydraulic crane collapsed on the Kopri Flyover. | Vibhav Birwatkar

Thane: Commuters traveling between Thane and Mumbai faced harrowing delays today after a hydraulic crane collapsed on the Kopri Flyover. The heavy machinery, which was being utilized for the ongoing construction of the Saket Elevated Road, reportedly tipped over during operational hours, blocking a significant portion of the Mumbai-bound stretch.

The sudden collapse sparked a momentary wave of panic in the area. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicate that no casualties or injuries were sustained during the mishap. However, the presence of the massive crane across the arterial lanes brought vehicular movement to a virtual standstill, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded for hours.

Impact on Traffic and Civic Response

The incident led to a massive traffic snarl extending several kilometers back into Thane city. Peak-hour commuters bore the brunt of the congestion, with many reporting delays of over sixty to ninety minutes.

Local authorities, including the Thane Traffic Police and personnel from the relevant civic departments, were quickly dispatched to the site.

"Our primary focus is to secure the site and clear the heavy machinery to restore traffic flow as safely and quickly as possible," a traffic official stated.

Current Status

Clearing operations are currently underway, involving additional heavy-duty recovery vehicles to lift and stabilize the collapsed crane. In the interim, the traffic department has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid the Kopri Flyover and seek alternative routes via the Eastern Express Highway or internal city roads to bypass the bottleneck.

While the exact cause of the hydraulic failure is yet to be officially confirmed, civic experts are expected to conduct an inquiry into the safety protocols maintained at the Saket Elevated Road construction site. Authorities have urged citizens to remain patient as work continues to normalize the situation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/