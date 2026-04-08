Navi Mumbai International Airport To Conduct Full-Scale Emergency Mock Drill On Thursday With Multiple Disaster Response Agencies |

Navi Mumbai: An emergency mock drill will be conducted at the Navi Mumbai International Airport premises on Thursday to assess and strengthen disaster response preparedness, with multiple agencies participating in a coordinated exercise. The drill will simulate scenarios such as an aircraft accident, fire, and medical emergencies to evaluate the efficiency and response time of emergency mechanisms.

Table Top Exercise Held Wednesday by NDMA with Multiple Agencies

A Table Top Exercise was conducted at the airport on Wednesday to enhance disaster response capabilities, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority. During the session, various agencies including NMMC, CIDCO, Reliance Industries, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) showcased specialised equipment that can be deployed during disaster situations.

The full-scale mock drill will be showcased on Thursday, where different emergency scenarios will be recreated to test real-time response and inter-agency coordination.

Jointly Organised by NDMA, State, District, and Airport Authorities

The exercise is being jointly organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, New Delhi, the State Disaster Management Authority, Mumbai, the District Disaster Management Authority, Raigad, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport management.

During the drill, various disaster situations will be recreated to test how swiftly and effectively agencies respond in real-time conditions, with a focus on seamless coordination among departments.

Police, fire brigade, health department, emergency services, and other concerned agencies will take part in the exercise.

“The objective of this mock drill is to strengthen coordination among all response agencies and ensure swift and effective action during real-life emergencies,” said Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale.

The district administration has urged citizens not to spread rumours during the drill and to extend full cooperation, stating that the exercise aims to improve inter-agency coordination and overall disaster management preparedness.

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