Thane Nagar Police Intensify Patrolling At Railway Station, Arrest 22-Year-Old For Public Drug Consumption In Late-Night Raid

In a targeted move to ensure commuter safety, the Thane Nagar Police have intensified patrolling around the Thane Railway Station premises following reports of increased drug activity in the area. | Representative Image

Thane: In a targeted move to ensure commuter safety, the Thane Nagar Police have intensified patrolling around the Thane Railway Station premises following reports of increased drug activity in the area. On the night of April 5, police officials apprehended a 22-year-old man caught consuming narcotics in public.

Thane Railway Station, one of the busiest hubs on the Central Railway line, sees a daily footfall of approximately 600,000 to 700,000 passengers. Despite its importance, the station surroundings have long struggled with issues involving unruly rickshaw drivers and vagrants. Recently, however, a more pressing concern has emerged: the rising visibility of individuals consuming illicit substances.

The Incident

According to police reports, a specialized team was patrolling the station vicinity at approximately 11:00 PM on Sunday. Near the State Transport (ST) bus stand outside the station, officers spotted an individual engaged in suspicious activity.

Upon intervention, the suspect was identified as Ajmal Sheikh (22). During a preliminary search, police recovered several incriminating items, including:

A packet of Ganja (cannabis)

A Chillum (traditional clay pipe)

Matches and other related paraphernalia

Legal Action

The suspect was taken into custody and a formal complaint was registered at the Thane Nagar Police Station. Medical examinations confirmed the consumption of narcotics. Consequently, Sheikh has been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, specifically sections 27 and 8(c).

Commuter Safety Concerns

The incident has reignited a debate regarding the safety of thousands of commuters who traverse the station area late at night. Residents and regular travelers have expressed growing anxiety over the "drug menace," noting that the presence of intoxicated individuals often leads to harassment and a general sense of insecurity.

"The increase in drug use around such a crowded public space is alarming. We need sustained police presence to ensure that the station remains safe for families and late-night commuters," said a local passenger.

Authorities have assured the public that they will continue to conduct surprise raids and maintain a high-alert status to curb the sale and consumption of narcotics in the vicinity. Local citizens are also being urged to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

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